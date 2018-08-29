Womack discusses Russia, immigration
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Third District Rep. Steve Womack came to Bella Vista for a town hall meeting where he was met with cheers and jeers last Wednesday, Aug. 22.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.