'Go-Away-POA' still a wish
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
I doubt if any of our Founding Fathers ever thought there would come a day when we would have an American city with four layers of bureaucracy. Yet, Bella Vista has a Property Owners Association, Cooper Communities Inc., Architectural Control Committee and a normal city administration. When a citizen decides to make a change of any kind, it becomes very confusing as to who rules on what.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.