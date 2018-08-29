'Go-Away-POA' still a wish

I doubt if any of our Founding Fathers ever thought there would come a day when we would have an American city with four layers of bureaucracy. Yet, Bella Vista has a Property Owners Association, Cooper Communities Inc., Architectural Control Committee and a normal city administration. When a citizen decides to make a change of any kind, it becomes very confusing as to who rules on what.

