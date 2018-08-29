Biblical versions -- applying Scripture to our lives more important
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
The first time I was asked about my preferred version of the Bible, I said I preferred the KJV -- the King James Version. I was in high school and had only recently been introduced to the Amplified and the New American Standard versions.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.