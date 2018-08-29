Bella Vista Farmers market heading into fall season soon

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Marisa Flowers, 7, left, stands with Rachel Flowers and talks to Pea Ridge-based musician Samantha Hunt, who just finished playing a set at the Bella Vista Farmers Market

Vendors sit and stand under tents, hoping the breeze keeps up while potential customers browse the goods on display -- baked goods, canine supplies, handmade soaps, woodwork, fresh meats, knife sharpening services, coffee, lemonade and, of course, fresh veggies.