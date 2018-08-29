Bella Vista Farmers market heading into fall season soon
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Vendors sit and stand under tents, hoping the breeze keeps up while potential customers browse the goods on display -- baked goods, canine supplies, handmade soaps, woodwork, fresh meats, knife sharpening services, coffee, lemonade and, of course, fresh veggies.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.