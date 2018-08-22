Susan Byrd named artist of the month for August

By Keith Bryant

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Print item

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista In addition to shifu, Susan Byrd has crafted several collages, like these balls, that are on display at the Artist Retreat Center.
Zoom

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista In addition to shifu, Susan Byrd has crafted several collages, like these balls, that are on display at the Artist Retreat Center.

Hanging up for display are a kimono, jacket and other pieces of clothing crafted entirely from paper.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.