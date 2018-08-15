Maximum dollars first

Due to a current health issue and the high heat all summer, I have been limited to playing golf about twice a month and only in the mornings when it is cool. In past years, my wife and I formerly played around 50-55 rounds a year each. We have been resident members here for 24 years.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.