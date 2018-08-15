Bernhardt receives Girl Scout's highest award
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Working at home in a house overlooking a Bella Vista Lake, Marj Bernhardt might have had trouble getting to know her new neighbors. But when she moved to Northwest Arkansas from Houston a few years ago, she knew exactly how to make friends. She joined the Girl Scouts.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.