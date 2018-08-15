Bernhardt receives Girl Scout's highest award

Courtesy photo Marj Bernhardt received the highest award of recognition offered by Girl Scouts at their annual conference held in Little Rock on July 28. Bernhardt (center) is pictured with: Girl Scouts -- Diamonds President and CEO, Dawn Prasifka (left) and Board Chair Andrea Chewning (right).

Working at home in a house overlooking a Bella Vista Lake, Marj Bernhardt might have had trouble getting to know her new neighbors. But when she moved to Northwest Arkansas from Houston a few years ago, she knew exactly how to make friends. She joined the Girl Scouts.