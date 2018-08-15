Bella Vista writers look out for each other

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Linda Hughes (left) gives a presentation to the Village on the Lakes Writers and Poets group about researching locations for a story.

As Linda Hughes set up her projector, people trickled into the Artist Retreat Center's upper floor shortly before lunchtime.

