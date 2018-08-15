Annual night out gets officers, residents together

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Sgt. Ross Conn (left) helps Bella Vista resident Josiah Everett, 12, try on one of the tactical response team's helmets, which are size-adjustable and feature attachment points for a wide array of equipment. Macie Everett, 7, watches.

Bella Vista police officers threw a party at Riordan Hall last week. Capt. Tim Cook said the department's annual night out gives the public a chance to see police in a different light. Typically, he said, people are seeing officers because things have gone sour.