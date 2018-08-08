Pet of the Week
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Pluto is a one-year-old coonhound. A neutered male, he gets along with other dogs but is afraid of cats. Shelter staff describes him as very affectionate. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.
