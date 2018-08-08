Old stump dump ignites
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
A former stump dump near Trafalgar Road caught fire last week and underground material burned, sending a great deal of smoke into the air.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.