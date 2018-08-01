Library wraps up summer reading program

More than 330 people read almost 3,000 books as part of the summer reading program this year, including 67 adults and 34 teens, children's librarian Ellen Farwell said. The numbers of adults and teens are up, she said.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.