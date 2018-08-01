Java Dudes expanding

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Dustin Breazeale and Justin Reed are the owners of Java Dudes. It's now a food truck on the west side of Highway 71 but will soon expand into the Artist Retreat Center so customers can sit down and enjoy their beverages. Java Dudes has a full menu of coffee drinks, shakes and smoothies, as well as pastries.

Dustin Breazeale and Justin Reed were looking for a more laid-back lifestyle when they left Dallas and moved to Northwest Arkansas. A year later, both have day jobs as well as a new business that they are busy expanding.