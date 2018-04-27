Bella Vista to close Berskdale golf course
POA board member ousted
Friday, April 27, 2018
The Bella Vista Property Owners Association board of directors voted Thursday to close the Berksdale golf course permanently. The board also removed one its members following a two-hour private session for violating board policies.
