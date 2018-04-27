Bella Vista to close Berskdale golf course

POA board member ousted

By Lynn Atkins

Friday, April 27, 2018

Print item

File Photo — A line of golf carts snaked its way down the path onto the Berksdale Golf Course for the second day of the annual Cancer Challenge Golf Tournament in Bella Vista in June 2009. More than 500 golfers took part in the fundraising tournament.
Zoom

By David Frank Dempsey
 File Photo — A line of golf carts snaked its way down the path onto the Berksdale Golf Course for the second day of the annual Cancer Challenge Golf Tournament in Bella Vista in June 2009. More than 500 golfers took part in the fundraising tournament.

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association board of directors voted Thursday to close the Berksdale golf course permanently. The board also removed one its members following a two-hour private session for violating board policies.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.