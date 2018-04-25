Tough mountain bike race bashes through Bella Vista, Bentonville

By Keith Bryant

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Print item

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The approximately 150 riders who showed up for the first-ever Pedaler's Bash race take off down the street with a police escort. The 45-mile race featured roughly 5,000 feet of elevation change and started at Pedaler's Pub and went through portions of the Razorback Greenway, Slaughter Pen and the Back 40 trails before looping back to finish at Compton Gardens.
Zoom

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The approximately 150 riders who showed up for the first-ever Pedaler's Bash race take off down the street with a police escort. The 45-mile race featured roughly 5,000 feet of elevation change and started at Pedaler's Pub and went through portions of the Razorback Greenway, Slaughter Pen and the Back 40 trails before looping back to finish at Compton Gardens.

Mountain bikers in colorful jerseys hustled through the woods, trying their best to make the scenic route around town the fast one as the first-ever Pedaler's Bash mountain bike race came through Bella Vista last Saturday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.