Tough mountain bike race bashes through Bella Vista, Bentonville

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The approximately 150 riders who showed up for the first-ever Pedaler's Bash race take off down the street with a police escort. The 45-mile race featured roughly 5,000 feet of elevation change and started at Pedaler's Pub and went through portions of the Razorback Greenway, Slaughter Pen and the Back 40 trails before looping back to finish at Compton Gardens.