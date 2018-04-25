Officers qualify, practice with firearms
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Bella Vista police officers, as well as some retired officers, qualified with weapons last week and fit in some practice as well. FBI and Arkansas state firearms instructor Sgt. Eric Palmer oversaw rifle testing, as well as a drill, to show officers how to use a car as cover and work around it to return fire.
