Officers qualify, practice with firearms

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Cpl. Bobby Warren qualifies with a service rifle. The test requires officers to place 80 percent of their shots from various distances on target. Warren passed with a perfect score.

Bella Vista police officers, as well as some retired officers, qualified with weapons last week and fit in some practice as well. FBI and Arkansas state firearms instructor Sgt. Eric Palmer oversaw rifle testing, as well as a drill, to show officers how to use a car as cover and work around it to return fire.