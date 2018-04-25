Letter to Editor

Twenty-six, that is the number of "Great Bella Vista Families" who are acting as hosts and guides to visitors coming to look over our community as their potential next home. Under our all-volunteer Ambassador program, these families are at the tip of the spear in showing off Bella Vista. BV Ambassador families assist possible future residents plan their trips here, find a place to stay, and take them on a driving tour around Bella Vista, tailoring the trip to the interests of our visitors. A regular trip around our fair community can take as long as one and one-half hours. In addition, our volunteers will usually offer to meet for a meal sometime during the visitors' stay at one of our POA-operated or other local restaurants.

