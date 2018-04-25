Grace received, Grace extended

My brothers and sisters in Christ will get this, "I'm not who I was, but I'm not yet who I will be." The Apostle Paul refers to those who have confessed faith in and allegiance to Jesus Christ as a "new creation." It isn't something any person accomplishes by his or her own will or strength, it is the work of God through His Spirit. It is amazing grace. I pray to never lose sight of that grace extended to me!

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.