Farmers Market returns one week late
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Bella Vista's third Farmers Market season is underway. Market coordinator Samantha Mosher explained that the previous weekend's freezing temperatures prevented the market's planned first week, but vendors were out at the new venue last Sunday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.