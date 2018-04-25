Fairway Notes

Lions 16th Annual Golf Classic Golfers and sponsors are requested for the 16th Annual Gravette High School Lions Golf Classic. The event is set for Saturday, May 5, "rain or shine" at the Scotsdale Golf Course in Bella Vista. The classic is open to men and women golfers, a four-person scramble, automatic two-putt, flight after play and pro-drive....

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.