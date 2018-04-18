The first beams of Easter broke

On Good Friday, we read how a great darkness fell over all the land. "Darkness" is a word we use for many different conditions, both externally, such as after the sun has set or after a death, or internally, as a spiritual confusion and separation from God. We humans beings are afraid of the dark and know we don't want ever to be that afraid again.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.