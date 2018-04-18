Perfect Harmony Chorus to perform May 11
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will be performing for the St. Bernard's Women's Club in Bella Vista at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 11.
