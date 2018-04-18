Fifth annual Lawn and Garden Expo set for April 28
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Benton County Master Gardeners are busy making plans and potting plants for their fifth annual Lawn and Garden Expo, to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the First United Methodist Church, 201 N.W. Second Street in Bentonville. The first 100 customers will receive a free tree.
