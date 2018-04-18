Debate on the future of golf courses begins

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista POA members line up to speak at the open meeting to discuss the future of the valley golf courses. A hydrology study has predicted more flooding and more repairs along the creek which runs through Berksdale, Kingswood and the Country Club.

Last week, the POA Board hosted another public meeting to talk about damage from flooding along Little Sugar Creek. The last serious flood in April 2017, led to the closure of nine holes of the Berksdale Golf Course and a hydrology study by an engineering firm.