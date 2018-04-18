Buddy Day set for Glenn Duffy Elementary students
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
The 11th annual "Buddy Day" for the students of Glenn Duffy Elementary school in Gravette will be held Friday, May 4. Buddy Day is for students in kindergarten through second grade and conducted in a carnival-type atmosphere. Buddy Day is a fun-filled, noncompetitive day, that is earned by the students for all of their hard work throughout the school year.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.