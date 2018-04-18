Buddy Day set for Glenn Duffy Elementary students

Photo submitted Glenn Duffy "Buddy Day" is an annual event for the elementary students and staff to enjoy a fun-filled day. Face painting, as shown above, on a previous year's Buddy Day is a popular event.

The 11th annual "Buddy Day" for the students of Glenn Duffy Elementary school in Gravette will be held Friday, May 4. Buddy Day is for students in kindergarten through second grade and conducted in a carnival-type atmosphere. Buddy Day is a fun-filled, noncompetitive day, that is earned by the students for all of their hard work throughout the school year.