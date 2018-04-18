Air Force musicians to perform in Bella Vista
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE (Ill) -- The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America's Starlifter will present a free concert at the Outdoor Wall of Honor, 1 Veterans Dr., Bella Vista, at 7 p.m. Monday, May 28. Admission is free and open to the public.
