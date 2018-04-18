AARP Smart Driver Safety Classes

Taking the AARP Smart Driver Course could reduce one's overall maintenance and car insurance costs. The course teaches current traffic laws, defensive-driving techniques and how to operate a vehicle more safely in today's increasingly challenging driving environment. It also teaches how to manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time.

