AARP Smart Driver Safety Classes
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Taking the AARP Smart Driver Course could reduce one's overall maintenance and car insurance costs. The course teaches current traffic laws, defensive-driving techniques and how to operate a vehicle more safely in today's increasingly challenging driving environment. It also teaches how to manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.