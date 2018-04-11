Fairway Notes

Bella Vista Golf Fest — The second annual Bella Vista Golf Fest is a free event open to golfers throughout Northwest Arkansas. Eight of the largest golf manufacturers (Titleist, Foot-Joy, Taylor-Made, Ping, Golf Buddy, Maui Jim Sunglasses, Cobra, and Callaway) will showcase their newest equipment, along with ball and club fitting experts -- to ensure golfers are playing with the proper equipment. The Golf Fest is held at the Tanyard Creek Practice Center at 10 Nature Trail Lane and is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14.

