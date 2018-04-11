Fairway Notes
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Bella Vista Golf Fest — The second annual Bella Vista Golf Fest is a free event open to golfers throughout Northwest Arkansas. Eight of the largest golf manufacturers (Titleist, Foot-Joy, Taylor-Made, Ping, Golf Buddy, Maui Jim Sunglasses, Cobra, and Callaway) will showcase their newest equipment, along with ball and club fitting experts -- to ensure golfers are playing with the proper equipment. The Golf Fest is held at the Tanyard Creek Practice Center at 10 Nature Trail Lane and is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.