Community Television Station going strong

Every Wednesday morning, volunteers gather in the basement of the Highlands Crossing building and produce television programs. After more than 35 years, the local Bella Vista Community Television Station is going strong. It takes about 10 people to produce a television show like "Bella Vista and Beyond." There are two hosts, three camera operators, an announcer and four people in the control room controlling graphics, sound and camera feeds, station manager Steve Little said.