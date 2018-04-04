Volunteers pick roadside clean

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Stacy Wallman (left) dumps a bucket of garbage into a trash bag while fellow Positively Bella Vista volunteer Kathy Muckey holds it open during the group's highway cleanup last Saturday.

An estimated 50 volunteers went out last Saturday to clean up garbage that accumulates alongside the stretch of U.S. Highway 71 that runs through Bella Vista. The volunteers worked in an event titled 6 in 60, the whole idea being to clean up six miles of highway in 60 minutes.