Volunteers pick roadside clean
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
An estimated 50 volunteers went out last Saturday to clean up garbage that accumulates alongside the stretch of U.S. Highway 71 that runs through Bella Vista. The volunteers worked in an event titled 6 in 60, the whole idea being to clean up six miles of highway in 60 minutes.
