Volunteers befriend Dogwood

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista A new practice area next to the cart barn on the Dogwood golf course gives golfers the chance to warm up by hitting into the nets. A new volunteer group, Friends of Dogwood, funded the addition.

When the 18-hole Dogwood Golf Course reopened with renovated bunkers, golfers also found a new practice area. Golfers, facility supervisor Paul Gomez said, want to warm up with a few swings before they start their game. Most golf courses have a practice area -- either a driving range or at least an open space that can be used to practice. Dogwood only had a pond where some golfers hit balls.