Volunteers befriend Dogwood
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
When the 18-hole Dogwood Golf Course reopened with renovated bunkers, golfers also found a new practice area. Golfers, facility supervisor Paul Gomez said, want to warm up with a few swings before they start their game. Most golf courses have a practice area -- either a driving range or at least an open space that can be used to practice. Dogwood only had a pond where some golfers hit balls.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.