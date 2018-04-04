Police department recognizes officers

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves (left) shakes dispatcher Leslianne Pratt's hand while presenting her with a letter recognizing her as the department's civilian of the year. Pratt received recognition for excelling in her role as a dispatcher and becoming something of an informal leader in the dispatch office, Graves said. In one particularly noteworthy call last year, he said, she spoke with a woman who became lost on Bella Vista's roads after following a GPS. Pratt kept the woman calm and gave her instructions that helped her reach searching police officers before her phone battery died, Graves said.
During its annual awards ceremony for 2018, the Bella Vista Police Department issued honors for exceptional work and celebrated officers' promotions and milestones in years of service.
