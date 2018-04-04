Police department recognizes officers

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves (left) shakes dispatcher Leslianne Pratt's hand while presenting her with a letter recognizing her as the department's civilian of the year. Pratt received recognition for excelling in her role as a dispatcher and becoming something of an informal leader in the dispatch office, Graves said. In one particularly noteworthy call last year, he said, she spoke with a woman who became lost on Bella Vista's roads after following a GPS. Pratt kept the woman calm and gave her instructions that helped her reach searching police officers before her phone battery died, Graves said.