POA annual Easter egg hunt
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Prizes litter a hilly field in the Metfield Park. Families with kids in the 4 to 6 age group line up in the background, waiting for the go-ahead to start hunting. POA recreation director Joan Glubczynski said that her team put down a total of roughly 13,000 prizes for kids in four age groups, in addition to baskets and other prizes kids may find a certificate for in eggs.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.