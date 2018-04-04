POA annual Easter egg hunt

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Prizes litter a hilly field in the Metfield Park. Families with kids in the 4 to 6 age group line up in the background, waiting for the go-ahead to start hunting. POA recreation director Joan Glubczynski said that her team put down a total of roughly 13,000 prizes for kids in four age groups, in addition to baskets and other prizes kids may find a certificate for in eggs.

