Letter to the Editor

I say, "Kudos to our Bentonville High School kids." Congratulations on their "Walk Out," which will probably be the most memorable and significant class period they have ever had in their 12 years of education. It was important because, after they graduate, they will be joining organizations, businesses and corporations that will have clubhouse rules that will limit their freedom of speech.

