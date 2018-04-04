Firefighters rescue couple in rising water
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Firefighters had to put their swiftwater rescue skills to the test when a couple became stranded in the floodwaters on lower Dogwood Drive, just before noon last Tuesday, March 27.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.