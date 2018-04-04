Firefighters rescue couple in rising water

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A Chrysler 300 sits on Lower Dogwood Drive with water nearly to the windows last Tuesday afternoon. Earlier that day, firefighters rescued a couple from the vehicle. The water rose roughly 18 inches during the rescue, firefighter-paramedic Scott Larson said.

Firefighters had to put their swiftwater rescue skills to the test when a couple became stranded in the floodwaters on lower Dogwood Drive, just before noon last Tuesday, March 27.