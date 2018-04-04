Fairway Notes

Lads and Lassies Golf Tournament — The Lads and Lassies annual golf tournament will be held Saturday, May 12, at the Scotsdale Golf Course. This event is a couples scramble (one man, one woman) with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $60 a team and lunch is included. Prizes will be handed out at lunch. All profits from this tournament will be used for enhancements and improvements to the Scotsdale course....

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.