Country Club opens new bar and grill

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Guests had the chance to preview the new BV Bar and Grill on Monday, March 26, when they were invited to a "dining dress rehearsal." The new restaurant, the renovated pro shop and a welcome area are now open.

