Country Club opens new bar and grill

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Guests had the chance to preview the new BV Bar and Grill on Monday, March 26, when they were invited to a "dining dress rehearsal." The new restaurant, the renovated pro shop and a welcome area are now open.
Last week some POA members had a preview of their newest amenity when BV Bar and Grill held a dining dress rehearsal. The building opened later in the week with little fanfare.

