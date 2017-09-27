Redbuds for Wall of Honor
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Photo submitted by Doug Grant Tony Licausi plants one of two redbud trees next to the Bella Vista Wall of Honor on the north shore of Lake Bella Vista on Sept 11. The trees were donated by Lowe's Home Improvement in Bella Vista.
