Fall plant sale Oct. 7

Photo submitted Gorgeous mums like these will be included in the Bella Vista Garden Club’s fall plant sell on Oct. 7.

Bella Vista Garden Club will offer fall mums in the annual fall plant sale on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Allen's grocery store parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. These multicolored and solid mums are potted in containers that are ready for beautiful display. The club's annual fall sale will include the Bella Vista daffodil again this year, as well as shrubs and some selected trees.