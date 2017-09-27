Blessing of the Animals Oct. 8
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
St. Theodore Episcopal Church will be holding its annual Blessing of the Animals at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, to honor St. Francis of Assisi's love for all creatures. This outdoor event is free and open to the public.
