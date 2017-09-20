Senior Health Fair deemed wonderful

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Sarah Gentil, left, a chiropractor’s assistant at Arbor Vitae Chiropractic in Bentonville, talks with Tim Pschierer, proprietor of Bella Vista-based Green Ninja Taxi, during the Senior Health Fair.

Riordan Hall was packed with vendors and visitors, including Bella Vistans, people from nearby and the occasional out-of-state resident visiting Northwest Arkansas during last Thursday's Senior Health Fair.