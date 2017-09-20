Ritschel elected to BV Foundation board
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
The Bella Vista Foundation announced the election of Dr. Robert "Bob" Ritschel to the Board of Directors, according to president Tom Pyatt.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.