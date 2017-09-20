Heroes and Hamburgers benefits local nonprofits

Photo submitted Ride in this and other vintage convertibles by donating $5 to one of three local nonprofits featured at Heroes and Hamburgers celebration on Sep 30. Pictured in the 58 Cadillac are Simple Pleasures Events Director Tara Hammerstrom (behind the wheel), BV Courtesy Van President Bill Puskas (in the back seat); Village House Director Sara Scott (top left) and BV Animal Shelter Executive Director Deidre Knight-Matney, with shelter dog Siggy..