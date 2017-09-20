Championship Weiner Dog Races on Oct. 7
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
The 11th annual Wiener Takes All Arkansas Championship Wiener Dog Races are Oct. 7. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 14.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.