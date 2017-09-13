Mt. Carmel Community, the pinnacle of senior living

This October Mt. Carmel Community will open our second state-of-the-art assisted living, memory care and independent living cottage community in Bentonville. It is located at the intersection of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard and Greenhouse Road. Inside our spacious facility you'll find an attractive lobby, main and private dining rooms, movie theater, and several inviting indoor sitting areas. Courtyards with walking paths and outdoor porches complete the common areas that make up our residential community. The 76 apartments include furnished kitchenettes, individually controlled thermostats and spacious private restrooms; many have walk-in closets and separate living and bedroom areas.

