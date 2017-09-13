How hearing really works

Dr. Beth Muller, an Audigy-Certified Audiologist at Blue Wave Hearing Centers in Bella Vista, understands that even though the hearing system is responsible for encoding speech sounds, it's the brain that decodes meaningful conversation. Dr. Muller describes the way research is helping us to understand exactly how our brains pick up speech and turn it into useful thoughts: "Known as phonemes, these syllables, breaks and intonations are meaningless on their own, yet amazingly, the brain is able to arrange them into patterns it recognizes as speech, even in noisy environments with other competing conversations occurring simultaneously. What enters our ears as a flood of sound is automatically processed and sorted into consonants, vowels, pauses and pitches -- it's an amazing system that turns sounds into language."

