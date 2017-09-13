Better Hearing and Balance transitions to new space in Bella Vista

Dr. Gretchen Magee, AuD, and Dr. Shawn Key, AuD, have transitioned to a new location within Bella Vista over the past month. In efforts to provide patients an expanded treatment environment, you can now find them at 5 Cunningham Corner in Bella Vista. The location change allows them to continue to provide quality audiology care in Northwest Arkansas including current diagnostic methods for yourself and your hearing instruments as well as provide options for the highest levels of technology with devices available and selection. Starting Oct. 1, we are also working toward this location transitioning hours to offer patient access from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

