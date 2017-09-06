Phillips Classic drew celebrities

Photo submitted Whitey Herzog’s final season as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals was in 1990 and he participated in the Phillips Classic in 1991.

From 1986 through 1993, Bella Vista had some big-name celebrities coming here to play golf and other sports every year. They came to raise money for cancer in the pro-celebrity Phillips Charity Classic, started in 1986 by John Phillips, owner of the Phillips Company, which operated the Phillips Food store in Bella Vista's Town Center, with Kirk Dupps serving as the event's chairman.