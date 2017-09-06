Lake drawdown coming
n Loch Lomond and Lake Avalon will be lowered in early November.
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Residents navigating the permit process for lakeside work this winter can get some help from Rick Echols, the POA's Lakes and Fisheries superintendent.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.