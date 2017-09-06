Food for thought: God is the nourishment for the soul

Food is familiar to all of us. We eat it on a regular basis. We feed our families, our friends and for many of us, members of a group we belong to at a pot luck event. Not only do we provide food for ourselves and each other but many of us take great pleasure in feeding birds and the wildlife around us. I have sunflower seeds, peanut butter nuggets and hummingbird nectar available for my birds and cracked corn for the squirrels. It is with great joy that I observe the natural creatures enjoying the food I provide. At my office we have a "critter' dish and much of what would otherwise go into the garbage goes to work for the critters that come to eat their tasty treats.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.