Food for thought: God is the nourishment for the soul
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Food is familiar to all of us. We eat it on a regular basis. We feed our families, our friends and for many of us, members of a group we belong to at a pot luck event. Not only do we provide food for ourselves and each other but many of us take great pleasure in feeding birds and the wildlife around us. I have sunflower seeds, peanut butter nuggets and hummingbird nectar available for my birds and cracked corn for the squirrels. It is with great joy that I observe the natural creatures enjoying the food I provide. At my office we have a "critter' dish and much of what would otherwise go into the garbage goes to work for the critters that come to eat their tasty treats.
